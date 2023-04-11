‘Not ideal for me…’: KL Rahul defends his slow batting during LSG’s 213-run chase vs RCB | Photo: ANI

While Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a remarkable 213-run chase, skipper KL Rahul drew criticism over his slow and prolonged stay at the crease that ended up piling pressure on his team. Rahul stayed at the crease till the 12th over but could only score 18 runs in 20 deliveries, at less than run a ball.

The LSG skipper defended his approach saying that he decided to slow down and bat cautiously as he felt it was the ask of the moment after LSG had lost three wickets in quick succession.

"Not ideal for me, I want to score more runs and I think if I score more runs, the strike rate goes up. We have played a couple of games on tough wickets in Lucknow. Today we lost three wickets so I went slower. I looked at the situation and felt like I did the right thing and if I could have carried on and stayed there till the end and stayed with Nicky, we could’ve won the game a lot easier," Rahul said in the post match presentation.

He backed himself to get back in form during IPL. “Once I get some good knocks under my belt I’ll start feeling good and that will go up,” he added.

LSG pulled off a last-ball win against Virat Kohli’s RCB on Monday. They were 37/3 at the end of power-play. However, Marcus Stoinis’ 30-ball 65 and Nicholas Pooran’s explosive 19-ball 62, took LSG home in a dramatic finish.

(Inputs from IANS)