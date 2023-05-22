IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq mocks Virat Kohli with cryptic post after RCB crash out of Playoffs race (photo: Twitter)

Despite Virat Kohli's stunning performance with his second century in IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was defeated by Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 21. Now, the team has crashed out of the Playoffs race.

After the match, Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Naveen-ul-Haq, who had a heated argument with Virat Kohli in an earlier IPL match, brutally trolled the RCB player and his team with a cryptic Instagram story. The LSG pacer posted a video which seemingly mocked RCB and Kohli after their defeat to GT. LSG had sealed their Playoffs berth with a thrilling one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.

Earlier, Naveen has been mocked by fans in Lucknow and Kolkata as fans chanted ‘Kohli Kohli’. Check out Naveen-ul-Haq’s Instagram story here:

During the match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium earlier this month, the two cricketers confronted each other in the 17th over of LSG's innings, resulting in a fiery exchange of words that required separation.

Even after the match ended, they engaged in another verbal altercation while shaking hands. To add fuel to the fire, Virat also found himself in a war of words with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

