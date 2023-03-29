IPL 2023: 'My father beat me with belt which left marks’: India star’s shocking story

File photo

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to start from Friday (March 31) with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings playing against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural game.

Though cricket is the most-loved sports in India, it is no surprise that every aspiring cricketer undergo through a lot of struggles before making it big at international level. Stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and several others had to work really hard before making a name for themselves.

India star and Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed too faced a lot of struggles during his young days. Khaleel recently revealed that his father used to thrash him with belt for playing cricket and not focusing on studies.

"I have three older sisters, and my father was a compounder in the Tonk district. So when father used to go for his job, I had to do house chores like get the groceries, milk. However, I used to go to play in between, which meant that household work would remain incomplete. My mother would complain about it to my father, who would look at me and ask me where I was . I used to be on the ground. He used to be very angry because I didn't study or do any work. He thrashed me with belt too, which would leave marks on my body. My sisters would treat those wounds at night,” Khaleel told Aakash Chopra during an interaction on Jio Cinema.

Khaleel added that his father finally started supporting him after he managed to achieve success in the sport. "My father was a compounder, so he wanted me to become a doctor, or do something in that field. He just wanted to ensure that I don't face any difficulties in the future. Once I progressed a bit in cricket he started supporting me. He told me to play cricket and said his pension would take care of me if I failed to make a career out of it. The shift happened when I was selected to represent Rajasthan in U-14. I picked up around 21 wickets in four matches and also got featured in the newspapers. I gave the allowances that I got to my family, which is when they got emotionally connected after seeing these things,” the Delhi Capitals pacers added.