Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: 'My father beat me with belt which left marks’: India star’s shocking story

Though cricket is the most-loved sports in India, it is no surprise that every aspiring cricketer undergo through a lot of struggles before making it big at international level.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

IPL 2023: 'My father beat me with belt which left marks’: India star’s shocking story
File photo

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to start from Friday (March 31) with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings playing against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural game.

Though cricket is the most-loved sports in India, it is no surprise that every aspiring cricketer undergo through a lot of struggles before making it big at international level. Stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and several others had to work really hard before making a name for themselves.

India star and Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed too faced a lot of struggles during his young days. Khaleel recently revealed that his father used to thrash him with belt for playing cricket and not focusing on studies.

"I have three older sisters, and my father was a compounder in the Tonk district. So when father used to go for his job, I had to do house chores like get the groceries, milk. However, I used to go to play in between, which meant that household work would remain incomplete. My mother would complain about it to my father, who would look at me and ask me where I was . I used to be on the ground. He used to be very angry because I didn't study or do any work. He thrashed me with belt too, which would leave marks on my body. My sisters would treat those wounds at night,” Khaleel told Aakash Chopra during an interaction on Jio Cinema.

Khaleel added that his father finally started supporting him after he managed to achieve success in the sport. "My father was a compounder, so he wanted me to become a doctor, or do something in that field. He just wanted to ensure that I don't face any difficulties in the future. Once I progressed a bit in cricket he started supporting me. He told me to play cricket and said his pension would take care of me if I failed to make a career out of it. The shift happened when I was selected to represent Rajasthan in U-14. I picked up around 21 wickets in four matches and also got featured in the newspapers. I gave the allowances that I got to my family, which is when they got emotionally connected after seeing these things,” the Delhi Capitals pacers added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.