IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians release 13 players to free up 20.55 cr in purse, MI 's full retention list here

Source: Twitter

IPL's five-time champions Mumbai Indians have made wholesome changes to their lineup, releasing 13 players. Kieron Pollard has retired, while 12 players have been released by Mumbai Indians. Five pacers have been released, meaning MI are likely to undergo a big transition in IPL 2023.

Check out Mumbai Indians' full list of retained players:

Rohit, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan, Stubbs, Brevis, Archer, Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai Indians have 20.55 crores left as they released 13 players

More to follow..