Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians release 13 players to free up 20.55 cr in purse, MI 's full retention list here

IPL's five-time champions Mumbai Indians have made wholesome changes to their lineup, releasing 13 players. Check MI's full list here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians release 13 players to free up 20.55 cr in purse, MI 's full retention list here
Source: Twitter

IPL's five-time champions Mumbai Indians have made wholesome changes to their lineup, releasing 13 players. Kieron Pollard has retired, while 12 players have been released by Mumbai Indians. Five pacers have been released, meaning MI are likely to undergo a big transition in IPL 2023. 

READ| IPL 2023 Retention Day Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings release Dwayne Bravo, CSK salary purse at Rs 20.45 crore

Check out Mumbai Indians' full list of retained players:

Rohit, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan, Stubbs, Brevis, Archer, Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai Indians have 20.55 crores left as they released 13 players 

More to follow..

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet the beautiful wives and girlfriends of India's T20 World Cup 2022 stars
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka ‘AOC’? US politician slamming Elon Musk over Twitter blue tick controversy
Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: RCB retain 6 overseas players, release Rutherford; Royal Challengers Bangalore's full retention list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.