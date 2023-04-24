Search icon
IPL 2023: Mukesh Kumar shines as Delhi Capitals bag second consecutive victory of the season

Delhi remained at the 10th place but this win helped them improve their run rate and equal win points with SRH and KKR as all three bottom teams now have 2 wins in last 7 games.

Apr 25, 2023

Delhi Capitals bagged their 2nd consecutive win as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Delhi Capitals bowled brilliantly and defended 144 runs as Mukesh Kumar was handed the ball in the last over when SRH needed 13 runs to win and he delivered by just conceding 5 off it. Aiden Markram and Co did not have a good start as they lost Harry Brook in the initial overs. Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi tried scoring runs but DC bowlers didn’t let them go at more than 6 runs an over. With the pressure building up both Mayank and Tripathi lost their wicket while looking for ways to score boundaries. Afterwards it was 4 wickets in 4 overs as SRH lost control. Heinrich Klaseen and Washington Sundar scored a couple of boundaries in the end but failed to come out victorious. For DC Axar Patel took two wickets and conceded only 21 runs in his four over spell. Anrich Nortje also got 2 wickets whereas Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with one wicket each.

Batting first Delhi Capitals had yet another collapse as they were 62 for 5 wickets, thanks to Axar Patel and Manish Pandey’s partnership of 69 runs which gave David Warner a decent total. Both scored 34 which were the highest individual score for DC in tonight’s game. For SRH Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the most economical over of the IPL 2023 but conceding just 11 runs in his 4 overs and taking 2 crucial wickets of Axar Patel and Phlip Salt. Overall both teams bowled well and restricted the opponents from scoring runs but it was DC who walked out with a win. 

Axar Patel was awarded player of the match for his all-round performance. Delhi remained at the 10th place but this win helped them improve their run rate and equal win points with SRH and KKR as all three bottom teams now have 2 wins in last 7 games.

