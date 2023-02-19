IPL 2023: MS Dhoni to play his final match for Chennai Super Kings on this date

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Indian cricketing stalwart and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to retire from the Indian Premier League after the 2023 season, bringing an end to a remarkable career. On May 14, Dhoni will play his farewell game at the Chennai Super Kings' home ground, Chepauk Stadium, against the Kolkata Knight Riders. This will be the Super Kings' final game of the season, should they fail to qualify for the playoffs.

The news was confirmed by a CSK official, who divulged to InsideSport that this will be MS Dhoni's final season, and the entire franhise will be filled with emotion when the World Cup-winning captain hangs up his boots.

“Yes, it will be MS’s last season as a player. That is what we know so far. But of course, it’s his decision. He hasn’t officially communicated to the management that he will go into retirement. It is a special occasion for all CSK fans as IPL returns to Chennai. But it will be a sad moment if Dhoni plays his final season,” CSK official said.

The four-time Indian Premier League champions will kick off their 2023 season with a bang, taking on the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Yellow Army come into this season with a chip on their shoulder, having endured a disappointing 2022 campaign, finishing second-last on the table. MS Dhoni's side only managed to register four wins out of fourteen games, but thanks to a superior net run rate, they were able to avoid the dreaded tenth-place finish.

While conversing with Ian Bishop prior to Chennai Super Kings' final match of the Indian Premier League 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni expressed his intention to return to the team for one more year. He spoke of his eagerness to don the yellow jersey once again and lead the team to victory.

“Well, I think, definitely. It’s a simple reason. It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But, you know it won’t be nice to the CSK fans," Dhoni said.

