IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast stumping gets rid of Shubman Gill in CSK-GT title clash, Watch

MS Dhoni is a true master of the art of quickfire stumpings, and he once again demonstrated his exceptional skills during the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. In a pivotal moment of the match, Shubman Gill found himself outside his crease after the powerplay. Ravindra Jadeja, the bowler, delivered a ball outside off stump, and Gill, attempting to drive the ball, missed it entirely.
In a split second, Dhoni seized the opportunity and whipped the bails off, catching Gill's foot outside the crease. It was a stunning display of precision and quick thinking from the CSK captain, and it proved to be a crucial turning point in the match.
Watch:
Lightning fast MSD!
How about that for a glovework
Big breakthrough for @ChennaiIPL as @imjadeja strikes! #GT lose Shubman Gill.
Follow the match https://t.co/WsYLvLrRhp #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/iaaPHQFNsy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
Earlier, Tushar Deshpande delivered a delivery to Shubman Gill, resulting in a potential catch opportunity for CSK. However, what seemed like a routine catch turned into a missed opportunity. Chahar failed to hold on to the catch, dropping it despite it being a regulation chance.