IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast stumping gets rid of Shubman Gill in CSK-GT title clash, Watch

In a split second, Dhoni seized the opportunity and whipped the bails off, catching Gill's foot outside the crease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

MS Dhoni is a true master of the art of quickfire stumpings, and he once again demonstrated his exceptional skills during the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. In a pivotal moment of the match, Shubman Gill found himself outside his crease after the powerplay. Ravindra Jadeja, the bowler, delivered a ball outside off stump, and Gill, attempting to drive the ball, missed it entirely. 

In a split second, Dhoni seized the opportunity and whipped the bails off, catching Gill's foot outside the crease. It was a stunning display of precision and quick thinking from the CSK captain, and it proved to be a crucial turning point in the match.

Earlier, Tushar Deshpande delivered a delivery to Shubman Gill, resulting in a potential catch opportunity for CSK. However, what seemed like a routine catch turned into a missed opportunity. Chahar failed to hold on to the catch, dropping it despite it being a regulation chance. 

