IPL 2023: MS Dhoni flaunts biceps during practice session, fans swoon over his muscular body in viral photo

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is shaping up to be a momentous occasion, as it may mark the end of MS Dhoni's illustrious career in the competition. The 41-year-old cricket legend has yet to confirm whether he will continue playing in the cash-rich league after the 16th edition.

Dhoni, who will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is determined to win a record-equaling fifth IPL title. He has been an integral part of the CSK team since the inaugural season in 2008, leading them to victory in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Although he retired from international cricket in 2020 and last played for India in 2019, he remains a vital member of the CSK squad.

Dhoni's age has raised questions about his future in the sport since he retired from international cricket. However, he has confirmed that he will play in the 2023 season to fulfill his desire to play at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition has not followed the home-away format, and CSK has not played at their home venue since 2019.

As CSK prepares to return to their home ground in 2023, Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations. He is spending long hours in the nets to get back into the groove. However, it is his impressive biceps that have caught the attention of cricket fans after a picture from the nets went viral on social media, leaving cricket lovers in awe.

ICYMI the easter egg from last night, here is the original ! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/zysMXC2roi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 16, 2023

MSD = Muscular Singh Dhoni https://t.co/HhTyg9QzKI — Vikas Kumar (@Real_Vkumar) March 15, 2023

THE GOD OF THUNDER pic.twitter.com/FAr9Em7Ok6 — Cricketcircle (@Cricketcircle07) March 15, 2023

At the age of 41.

The fitness level is damn high March 16, 2023

The Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will kick off their campaign against the reigning champions, the Gujarat Titans, in the tournament opener on March 31 at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Super Kings' first home match will be held on April 3 against the formidable Lucknow Super Giants.

