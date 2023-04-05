IPL 2023: MS Dhoni emerges as the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, here's how much money the cricketer has

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

The captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, has once again claimed the title of the highest taxpayer in the state of Jharkhand for the last fiscal year. The Income Tax Department has reported that Dhoni paid an impressive Rs 38 crore in advance tax for the financial year ending on March 31st of this year. It is estimated that the 41-year-old's income for the year will be around Rs 130 crore.

The IT department has confirmed that Dhoni's annual income remains unaffected despite his retirement from international cricket. Since the beginning of his international career, he has consistently been the highest individual taxpayer in Jharkhand. It is noteworthy that the former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

In the previous year, MS Dhoni was the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, having paid an impressive sum in advance tax. Specifically, he deposited approximately Rs 30 crore as advance tax in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

CSK has chosen to retain Dhoni for a whopping Rs 12 crore ahead of IPL 2023. Interestingly, his taxes alone exceed three times his IPL salary. However, it is worth noting that his primary source of income stems from lucrative brand endorsement deals.

MS Dhoni net worth

MS Dhoni net worth as of 2023 is around 950 crore. He continues to remain at the second spot behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the list of richest cricketers.

Start-up companies, second-hand cars, fintech companies, sports team ownership, or even organic farming, the CSK captain MS Dhoni has made sure to make an optimum utilization of his massive net worth amassed over the years.

He has his investments in an interior decoration equipment making company named ‘Homelane’, and is their equity partner on a three-year contract. Founded in 2014, ‘Homelane’ presently runs its business across 16 big Indian cities including Mumbai, Benguluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata etc.

The 41-year-old has also invested in ‘Khatabook’ – a leading FinTech company which provides its services to the MSME companies. He also has his shares in the second-hand car business company named ‘Cars24’, and continues to be its brand ambassador since August 2019.

Most recently, last year, he had also invested in a Chennai-based drone startup – Garuda Aerospace. This drone manufacturing company has the primary role to offer the best possible farming solutions, with a total of about 400 drones and 500 pilots up their sleeve.

Apart from this, he also owns a production house company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ alongside his wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is set to produce the company’s first mainstream movie in the Tamil language pretty soon.

Dhoni has made significant investments in the sports and fitness industry. He is the proud owner of over 200 gyms across India through his company, Sports Fit Pvt. Ltd. Additionally, he is a co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) football team, Chennaiyin F.C. Dhoni's passion for racing has also led him to establish the Mahi Racing Team India, which he co-owns with South Indian actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

