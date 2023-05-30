Watch: MS Dhoni can't hold back tears as CSK defeat GT to win their 5th IPL title (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2023 final: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to clinch a record 5th IPL title on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the last two balls, CSK star Ravindra Jadeja smashed 10 runs with a winning four in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Moments after the CSK victory, skipper MS Dhoni lifted Jadeja in joy. Dhoni was also seen emotional after CSK won the match in the last-over thriller. A video of the heartwarming moment has been shared on the official social media accounts of IPL. "We are not crying, you are. The Legend continues to grow," IPL tweeted on Tuesday. The video also shows the CSK team celebrating their victory. Check out the video here:

CSK defeated GT by 5 wickets to win IPL 2023 title. Jadeja, who helped his team to win the game, dedicated the victory to Dhoni. He also shared pictures with his skipper. Chasing 171 in 15 overs, CSK beat GT by 5 wickets (DLS) in the final. Earlier, Devon Conway and Ruturaj took the Super Kings off to a flying start in their run-chase.

