IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes fit to play against RCB? CSK CEO gives fitness update

Source: Twitter

CSK skipper MS Dhoni had a slight knee injury during a match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, However the 41 years Old is fit to play the upcoming game against RCB on Monday. After Chennai head coach, Stephen Fleming’s statement about Dhoni’s injury, CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that the wicketkeeper-batsman is fit and will not miss any upcoming IPL matches. “Dhoni will play. It is true that he has an injury to his knee but he has not told us otherwise.” said Viswanathan.

However, Ben Stokes absence is still a matter of concern for the Men in Yellow as the English all-rounder is likely to miss the next match. While talking to cricbuzz Vishwanathan said, “Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game,” Viswanathan said. CSK will be playing against PBKS on April 30 at the Chepauk Stadium in an afternoon match. “He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game,” he further added.

Chennai lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royal in a thrilling last over by three runs. With 21 runs needed in the last over skipper MS Dhoni managed to hit 14 off the first three balls but fell 3 runs short as RR medium Pacer Sandeep Sharma, nailed three toe crusher yorkers and conceded only 3 runs from his last three balls. Both Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stitched 59 runs in the last three overs.

CSK will be playing their next match against RCB on Monday (April 17) at 7:30 pm in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. With 2 losses, Dhoni's side is at the 5th position on the points table, however, four times champion will be looking for victory to pick up their winning momentum and move up on the table.