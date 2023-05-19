IPL 2023: Mohammad Amir's tweet for Virat Kohli after his 100 against SRH goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

Pakistan's fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli, whom he believes is the "Only Real King" in world cricket. Kohli's exceptional performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, where he scored his sixth century, has earned him this title.

Kohli's remarkable century was instrumental in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) crucial eight-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad. This victory has kept RCB in contention for the play-off spots.

The recently concluded IPL match witnessed a historic moment as both teams scored centuries, with Kohli's sixth hundred outshining Heinrich Klassen's impressive 104 off 51 balls. This remarkable feat has never been achieved before in the IPL's history.

“What a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow,” Amir wrote on Twitter.

After winning the toss, RCB chose to bowl first and quickly picked off both of SRH's openers within the fifth over. However, Heinrich Klaasen, who had been SRH's highest run-scorer this season, continued to dominate the opposition with his impressive footwork against spin. The South African batter went on to score another fifty and then completed his maiden IPL ton with little assistance from his teammate, Harry Brook.

Thanks to Klaasen's unforgettable performance, SRH managed to post a competitive total of 186 for five in 20 overs. But RCB's batting pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis proved to be too much for SRH to handle. The duo accounted for a blistering start in the Powerplay, with Kohli hitting SRH's last match star, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for 34 runs alone in 19 balls faced.

By the halfway mark, Kohli and Faf had ensured an early finish to the game, with Kohli completing his sixth IPL ton in the 18th over. With Kohli regaining his Midas touch, RCB is now in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. However, to ensure a top-four finish, RCB will need to beat Gujarat Titans in their last league game.

