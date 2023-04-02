Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: MI captain Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer to miss opening game against RCB?

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher has confirmed that Rohit Sharma will lead MI in their IPL 2023 opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (April 2). Earlier, it was reported that Rohit Sharma may miss the match against RCB due to poor health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

IPL 2023: MI captain Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer to miss opening game against RCB?
File photo

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher has confirmed that Rohit Sharma will lead MI in their IPL 2023 opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (April 2). Earlier, it was reported that Rohit Sharma may miss the match against RCB due to poor health.

"Yes, Rohit is fit. He has trained the last two days and is 100 per cent ready to go. I think he didn't feel particularly well that morning and just as a precaution, we told him to stay at home," Boucher said at the pre-match press conference.

"There are a lot of photo shoots the boys have had to do. He's not had a lot of time to himself so we thought it was better," he added.

Mumbai Indians will reply a lot on England pacer Jofra Archer to lead the pace attack in the absence of their star player Jasprit Bumrah.

"Jofra is good, he is 100 per cent ready for tomorrow. He didn't train today, it was an optional training session. He felt that he was ready to put the spikes on tomorrow. We are very happy with his progression since he has been with us. He'll be playing tomorrow," Boucher said about Archer.

It may be recalled that Mumbai Indians ended at 10th place in IPL 2022 but Boucher is not interested in talking about last season’s dismal shiw.

"I can't comment too much about last year I wasn't there. But we have spoken about it, some new talents in the team, new energy, some guys who have done really well in the previous IPLs."They understand that last year we didn't have a good season but things can change very quickly, energies have been good, we are in a good space. If we get off to good start great, if we don't we'll definitely not panic. The IPL is not won in April or March, it's won in May. Hopefully, we can get a good start and get some momentum," Boucher remarked.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 in Delhi: Daily cases touch seven-month high in national capital, positivity rate at 14.37 percent
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.