IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav suffers nasty blow as ball hits him on the forehead, video surfaces

Suryakumar Yadav gets hit by ball in the forehead | Photo: PTI

The game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been filled with ups and down. David Warner and Axar Patel scored contrasting half-century, however, DC lost quick wickets as all the batters were out for 172 in 19.4 overs.

Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff took three wickets each for MI. Suryakumar Yadav suffered an injury in the match. In the 17th over of the match when Axar Patel hit Behrendorff over long-on, Yadav tried to catch the ball. The ball, unfortunately, hit him on his forehead, a little above his eye. The physio arrived immediately and then he could be sitting out of the field.

David Warner scored his third fifty of the season before Axar Patel portrayed his much-improved batting skills. Warner struck 51 off 47 balls before Axar's impactful 54 off 25 balls took Delhi to a competitive total after Mumbai Indians put the hosts into bat.

Prithvi Shaw hit some high-quality boundaries in his 10-ball 15 before falling to a sweep shot off spinner Hrithik Shokeen. Manish Pandey used his feet beautifully against the spinner.

Yash Dhull, who made his IPL debut after sitting on the bench for the entire last season, was knocked off in four balls. When Chawla trapped Rovman Powell with a googly in the 11th over, Delhi was staring at a below-par total at 86 for four.