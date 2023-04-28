Search icon
IPL 2023: Mayers, Stoinis demolish Punjab Kings as Lucknow Super Giants win by 56 runs

Despite a valiant effort by the Punjab Kings, they were unable to chase down the mammoth target set by the Lucknow Super Giants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a thrilling run-fest in Mohali, the Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious over the Punjab Kings by a whopping 56 runs. The PBKS, who were chasing a target of 258, were bundled out for a mere 201.

The Punjab Kings captain, Shikhar Dhawan, who had recently returned from an injury, won the toss and chose to bowl. The Lucknow Super Giants got off to a flying start, with Mayers scoring a quickfire 54 off just 24 balls. However, the carnage did not stop there. Ayus Badoni and Marcus Stoinis put up a 50-run partnership in just 26 balls, with Badoni eventually falling on 43 off 24.

Nicholas Pooran then came in and hit three fours off the first three balls he faced, propelling LSG past the 200-run mark in just 16 overs. For a while, it seemed like they might even surpass the highest ever score by a team in the IPL. 

However, their efforts were somewhat dented when Marcus Stoinis fell on 72 off 40. Nicholas Pooran also fell in the last over for 45 off 19, and in the end, LSG reached a score of 257/5 in 20 overs, which is the second-highest score of all time in the history of the tournament.

Despite a valiant effort by the Punjab Kings, they were unable to chase down the mammoth target set by the Lucknow Super Giants. The match ended with the PBKS being bundled out for 201, giving LSG a resounding victory.

READ| PBKS vs LSG: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis take Lucknow Super Giants to second-highest team total in IPL history

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
