IPL 2023: Mayers, Stoinis demolish Punjab Kings as Lucknow Super Giants win by 56 runs

In a thrilling run-fest in Mohali, the Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious over the Punjab Kings by a whopping 56 runs. The PBKS, who were chasing a target of 258, were bundled out for a mere 201.

The Punjab Kings captain, Shikhar Dhawan, who had recently returned from an injury, won the toss and chose to bowl. The Lucknow Super Giants got off to a flying start, with Mayers scoring a quickfire 54 off just 24 balls. However, the carnage did not stop there. Ayus Badoni and Marcus Stoinis put up a 50-run partnership in just 26 balls, with Badoni eventually falling on 43 off 24.

Nicholas Pooran then came in and hit three fours off the first three balls he faced, propelling LSG past the 200-run mark in just 16 overs. For a while, it seemed like they might even surpass the highest ever score by a team in the IPL.

However, their efforts were somewhat dented when Marcus Stoinis fell on 72 off 40. Nicholas Pooran also fell in the last over for 45 off 19, and in the end, LSG reached a score of 257/5 in 20 overs, which is the second-highest score of all time in the history of the tournament.

Despite a valiant effort by the Punjab Kings, they were unable to chase down the mammoth target set by the Lucknow Super Giants. The match ended with the PBKS being bundled out for 201, giving LSG a resounding victory.

