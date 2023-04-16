IPL 2023: Marco, Duan Jansen become first-ever twins to play in IPL

Marco Jansen (L), Duan Jansen

The Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the most talented cricketers from around the world. However, this year's tournament has a unique addition to its roster - the South African duo of Duan Jansen and Marco Jansen. They are the first twin pair to feature in the history of the IPL.

While the tournament has seen several siblings in the past, including Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel, Michael Hussey and David Hussey, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh, Brendon McCullum and Nathan McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo, Siddarth Kaul and Uday Kaul, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran and Tom Curran, it has never before witnessed a twin pair.

These sibling pairs have always been a treat to watch, as they battled it out against each other to get their respective teams over the line. One of the most famous duels took place between the Pathan brothers, where Irfan, being a swing bowler, tried to sneak past the outside edge of his big brother's willow.

Duan Jansen made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This marked a historic moment as the South African twin pair became the first ever to play in IPL history.

Unfortunately, Duan's debut was not one to remember as he conceded 53 runs in his four-over spell and only managed to take the wicket of Rinku Singh. However, he remains determined to improve his performance if given the opportunity to play more games this season.

On the other hand, Marco Jansen has been a standout player for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He has played two games so far and has taken two wickets in each outing. His impressive performance includes snaring 2/16 against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and 2/37 against KKR.

As the IPL continues to grow in popularity, it is exciting to see new talent and unique additions to the tournament.

