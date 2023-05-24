Search icon
IPL 2023, LSG vs MI Eliminator: Akash Madhwal's 5-fer propels Mumbai to win over Lucknow, to meet Gujarat in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians had an ace up their sleeve in the form of Nehal Wadhera, who delivered a stunning 12-ball 23 to seal the deal for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Akash Madhwal delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with figures of 5/5, as the Mumbai Indians secured their spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans. 

The Rohit Sharma-led team emerged victorious in the Eliminator on Wednesday, defeating the Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping 81 runs.

Despite Marcus Stoinis' top-scoring effort of 40, the Lucknow Super Giants were no match for the Mumbai Indians. The latter mounted a solid comeback after Naveen-ul-Haq's four-wicket haul, reaching a commendable total of 182/8 in 20 overs. 

Cameron Green contributed with 41 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav slammed 33, but Naveen's crucial wickets kept the Mumbai Indians in check.

However, the Mumbai Indians had an ace up their sleeve in the form of Nehal Wadhera, who delivered a stunning 12-ball 23 to seal the deal for the Rohit Sharma-led side. 

With this impressive victory, the Mumbai Indians have set their sights on the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans, and fans can expect an exciting clash between these two formidable teams.

READ| Watch: Naveen-Ul-Haq’s celebration after dismissing Cameron Green in LSG vs MI IPL match goes viral

