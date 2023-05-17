IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's vivid knock goes in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match at Dharamsala on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over Punjab Kings by 15 runs, despite Liam Livingstone's valiant effort.

Livingstone scored an impressive 94 off just 48 balls, but it was not enough to chase down Delhi's massive total of 213/2 in 20 overs. Along with Livingstone, Atharva Taide also contributed with a half-century before retiring out at 55(42).

Delhi's Rilee Rossouw was the star of the show, remaining unbeaten on 82 off 37 balls, which included six boundaries and six maximums. Prithvi Shaw also made a smashing return to the XI, scoring 54(38) and providing a strong start with skipper David Warner.

The pair added 94 runs in just 10.2 overs before Warner was dismissed for 46(31) by a stunning catch from Dhawan. Phil Salt also chipped in with a quickfire 26 off just 14 balls.

The outcome of the match dealt a major blow to PBKS' play-off hopes, but they still remain in contention. Despite the loss, Livingstone's impressive performance was a highlight of the match, and fans will be eagerly anticipating his future performances.

READ| 'Is he mentally stable': Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja slams Najam Sethi for proposing England as Asia Cup 2023 venue