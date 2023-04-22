IPL 2023: KL Rahul surpasses Rahul Dravid in elite list, moves one step closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record

KL Rahul | Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has achieved yet another milestone in his IPL career, surpassing Rahul Dravid in an elite list. During the league stage fixture against Gujarat Titans, Rahul walked out for the toss and went past Dravid in the list of players with the most matches as captain in the T20 league.

With 48 matches as a leader, Rahul previously shared the 11th spot with the present India head coach. He is leading LSG in his 49th match as captain and is one match short of completing 50 matches as captain in IPL.

Rahul began his captaincy career with Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, replacing R Ashwin as the captain of the franchise. He led them in two seasons before moving on to Lucknow Super Giants, who spent a whopping Rs 17 crore on him, making him their top pre-season pick.

Although Rahul didn't have a memorable run as the captain of PBKS, failing to clear the league stage in both seasons, LSG made a memorable debut in IPL 2022 and made it to the playoffs, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

The overall list is topped by MS Dhoni, who has played 216 matches as captain, recently completing 200 matches as captain of Chennai Super Kings. Five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma (147 matches) sits at the second spot, followed by Virat Kohli (141 matches) and Gautam Gambhir (129 matches), respectively.

Dravid captained RCB and Rajasthan Royals, finishing his career with 22 wins from 48 matches. As for Rahul, he has 24 wins from 48 completed matches as captain.

Rahul is three matches short of going past Sachin Tendulkar's tally. The Master Blaster captained Mumbai Indians in 51 matches.

