IPL 2023: KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Image Source: Twitter @LucknowIPL

Lucknow Super Giants delivered a masterclass performance on a slow pitch at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, securing a resounding 5-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad on April 7th. The KL Rahul-led team moved to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with their second consecutive win at home.

The commanding display from Lucknow Super Giants was a remarkable comeback from their 12-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday. The team clinched their second win in three matches, leapfrogging defending champions Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, both of whom have won two in two in IPL 2023.

Despite missing Mark Wood (illness), Avesh Khan (injury), and Quinton de Kock, Lucknow Super Giants showcased their match-winning ability, comfortably outclassing SunRisers Hyderabad, who are rooted to the bottom of the points table with two successive losses.

Lucknow Super Giants packed their bowling line-up with spinners, adding 40-year-old Amit Mishra to the mix, making it a three-man spin-bowling unit with Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi. The trio picked up six wickets between them, conceding just 57 runs in 12 overs, choking SunRisers with spin on a sluggish pitch in Lucknow.

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat, but they managed just 121 for 8 in 20 overs as Krunal Pandya shone with figures of 3 for 18 in 4 overs, running through their top-order. Krunal picked up the big wickets, including that of SRH's new captain Aiden Markram, who fell for a golden duck, and Mayank Agarwal.

However, the total was not enough as KL Rahul led the way for Lucknow Super Giants, showing more intent than SunRisers on the pitch.

Rahul was dismissed for 35 runs, followed by Romario Shepherd who fell in the very next delivery in the 15th over. Adil Rashid provided some relief for SunRisers, but it was not enough as Lucknow chased down the target in the 16th over. The crowd erupted in joy as Nicholas Pooran hit a winning six to seal the deal for Lucknow.

Looking ahead, Lucknow will be eager to maintain their early momentum as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore away from home on Monday, April 10. Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad have little time to reflect and correct their course as they face the in-form Punjab Kings at home on Sunday, April 9.

READ| IPL 2023: Rinku Singh takes charge of KKR's celebrations following victory against RCB, SRK pulls his leg, Watch