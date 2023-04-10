IPL 2023: Know KKR star player Rinku Singh's per match salary, perks in Indian Premier League

KKR player Rinku Singh (Photo - BCCI)

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders became one of the most talked about matches of the cricket tournament as KKR batter Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive 6s in one over, stunning his fans.

KKR batter Rinku Singh, who has been with the Kolkata team in the Indian Premier League for the last six years, smashed 5 sixes in one over, leading his team to victory in the KKR vs GT match on April 9 evening, winning the hearts of millions of viewers.

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first who lauded the exceptional batting skills of Rinku Singh, by praising him on social media. SRK’s children Suhana and Aryan Khan also took to social media to express their delight with Singh’s performance.

While Rinku Singh is one of the most constant players in KKR, he was priced low in the IPL 2023 player auction list. Here is all you need to know about how much Rinku Singh earns per match in the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023: KKR player Rinku Singh per match fees

KKR player Rinku Singh was retained by the SRK-owned Kolkata team for the sixth consecutive year in IPL 2023, for the price of Rs 55 lakh. Meanwhile, just like every team, KKR is set to play a total of 14 matches in the cricket tournament.

This means that the per match fee for IPL 2023 player Rinku Singh this year is Ra 4.23 lakhs. Meanwhile, he is also set to earn more money depending on his performance throughout the season, likely to take this amount up to Rs 6 lakh if he is consistent.

Apart from the per match fee, IPL players like Rinku Singh get many perks such as staying at five star hotels, travelling by private jets, and getting a fixed daily allowance for food and other amenities.

