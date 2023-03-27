Search icon
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Nitish Rana as new captain replacing injured Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2023: KKR revealed that Iyer is recovering from the back injury he suffered during the India-Australia Test series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Nitish Rana as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The left-handed batter Rana has captained Delhi in 12 T20s in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with eight wins and four defeats.

Meanwhile, injured Shreyas Iyer is likely to undergo back surgery and is in danger of missing the entire season. KKR's statement was an indicator that Iyer's chances of an early return to play looks improbable at the moment.

"...Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury. While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job," KKR said in a statement.

The 29-year-old middle-order batter Rana  was bought by KKR ahead of the 2018 season and has been retained by the franchise ever since. Rana 74 matches for KKR, scoring 1744 runs at a strike rate of 135.61. KKR will open their campaign against Punjab Kings at Mohali on April 1.

READ | Punjab Kings players' list for IPL 2023: Matthew Short replaces Jonny Bairstow, check PBKS full squad, match list

 

