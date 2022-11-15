IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard gets emotional tribute from Mumbai Indians in heartwarming video, watch

DNA file pic

West Indies great Kieron Pollard on Tuesday announced that he will be retiring from IPL duty, but will continue his association with Mumbai Indians by taking over the role as their batting coach. Pollard has played for MI throughout his entire IPL career and has become one of the most capped player in T20 cricket while representing the IPL franchise.

The five-time IPL champs posted a heartwarming tribute for Pollard, who has won the Champions League twice, as well as the IPL five times with the franchise.

In the video posted by MI, they have shown how Pollard's journey began as a teenager and how he developed into one of the most fearsome batsmen in T20 cricket history.

"You made us all #believe. Tribute to the glorious 13 seasons in MI Blue and Gold. Thank you Polly!" wrote the IPL's most successful franchise on Twitter as they thanked Kieron Pollard for his contribution to those triumphs.

Watch MI's moving tribute for Pollard:

Earlier in the day, Pollard confirmed his retirement from IPL after plenty of speculation regarding his future with the Indians.

He posted a lengthy note, thanking his peers, coaches, his family for their support in his journey, and also revealed that he will take over as MI's batting coach, filling in the role of Robin Singh.

Pollard also confirmed that he will keep playing for MI Emirates in the UAE T20 league.