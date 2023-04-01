Search icon
IPL 2023: Who will replace Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans if he is ruled out? Probable names here

The knee injury threatens to end Williamson’s IPL 2023 campaign and Gujarat Titans may look towards the commentary box for the star batter's replacement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

IPL 2023: Who will replace Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans if he is ruled out? | Photo: IANS

IPL 2023 latest news: Gujarat Titans won their opening match but suffered a brutal blow in their title defence with star batter Kane Williamson picking up a likely serious knee injury. Williamson landed awkwardly during a brilliant fielding effort in the deep against Chennai Super Kings. He held his right knee, visibly in pain, before limping off in the 13th over of the CSK innings. The 32-year-old was making his debut for GT.

The knee injury threatens to end Williamson’s IPL 2023 campaign. The New Zealand ODI captain may be out for an extended period of time. While the exact seriousness of the injury is not known, an IPL source told PTI that Williamson will “probably require ACL reconstruction and could be out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period of time.”

Assessment of Williamson’s injury is ongoing and he went for scans from the stadium. Neither his IPL captain Hardik Pandya nor New Zealand coach Gary Stead shared any specific update about Williamson’s injury. However, the knee injury suffered by the key GT player does not appear to be a minor one that can be shaken off.

Who will replace Kane Williamson if he is ruled out?

On Friday, Williamson was replaced by B Sai Sudharsan who first came out as a substitute fielder in his place and then batted as ‘Impact Player’ for GT. However, the Pandya-led side will be looking for a bigger name to replace Williamson if he is ruled out for the rest of the IPL 2023 season. The probable names that may replace Williamson in such a scenario are Australian star Steve Smith and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Both were unsold at the IPL auction. Smith is currently part of the commentary lineup for IPL 2023. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
