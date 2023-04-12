CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, bowlers guide Rajasthan Royals to thrilling 3-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match at Chepauk on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) emerged victorious with a three-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), despite MS Dhoni's late surge.

With 21 runs required in the final over, Dhoni smashed Sandeep Sharma for a couple of sixes, but CSK could only manage three singles in the final three deliveries, finishing with a total of 172/6 in response to Rajasthan's 175/8 in 20 overs.

The hosts got off to a slow start in the chase, losing in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad early for 8. Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway then added 68 runs for the second wicket before Ashwin trapped Rahane LBW for 31(19) and removed Shivam Dube in his next over.

Adam Zampa then scalped one, while Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice in the same over, reducing CSK to 113-6 in 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni then took charge and added 59 runs in the final five overs.

Earlier, Jadeja's clinical display helped CSK restrict Rajasthan to 175/8 after inviting them to bat. The all-rounder scalped two wickets and conceded 21 runs in his quota, before Shimron Hetmyer joined the proceedings and bailed Rajasthan out of a tricky situation.

Hetmyer smoked 30 off 18 balls, which featured two 4s and the same number of 6s. Jos Buttler also continued his rich form and hit 52 off 36 balls before getting out to Moeen Ali.

Overall, it was a nail-biting match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end. Despite Dhoni's valiant effort, Rajasthan emerged as the winners, thanks to their strong batting performance.

