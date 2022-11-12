IPL 2023: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore

File Photo

Jason Behrendorff, an Australian fast bowler, has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming TATA IPL Season 2023. He was purchased by RCB in the 2022 auction for INR 75 lakh.

Behrendorff formerly played for the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm pacer has taken 7 wickets in 9 T20Is, with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

He will play for the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 edition of Tata IPL, the same team he played for in 2018. He represented MI in 5 macthes and took 5 wickets.

