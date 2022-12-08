Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023: Impact Player concept likely to be only for Indian players

The Impact Player idea was first adopted in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and the BCCI is pleased with the results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

IPL 2023: Impact Player concept likely to be only for Indian players
File Photo

The impact Player concept, which is slated to be introduced in the Indian Premier League in 2023, may only apply to Indian players as per a report from BCCI.

Although the BCCI has not yet confirm the news because it still has to share the regulations outlining how the rule will work, BCCI decision makers who are in discussions with all participating franchises have indicated that only Indian players could come in as the 12th player or as an active substitute during a match.

However, the decision to limit the Impact players concept to Indian players only stems from the prospect of having more international players in the playing 11 than allowed.

The substitution of a foreign player for an Indian player would surpass the permissible number of overseas players among the playing 11. According to IPL rules, only four foreign players are permitted to appear in the IPL playing 11; in order to avoid breaking this restriction, BCCI may consider introducing this rule just for Indian players.

The Impact Player idea was first adopted in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and the BCCI is pleased with the results. The BCCI was inspired by football and a few other sports in which substitutes play an active role.

Football, rugby, basketball, and baseball are all team sports that allow for tactical substitutions. "The substitute is permitted to act or participate in the same manner as any other regular player," the BCCI mentioned earlier this year while adopting the rule in the SMAT.

Cricket Australia (CA) introduced the impact player rule in the Big Bash League (BBL). In the BBL, this rule is known as the 'X-factor.' 

READ| IPL 2023: What is an Impact Player? All you need to know about BCCI's new rule

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.