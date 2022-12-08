IPL 2023: Impact Player concept likely to be only for Indian players

File Photo

The impact Player concept, which is slated to be introduced in the Indian Premier League in 2023, may only apply to Indian players as per a report from BCCI.

Although the BCCI has not yet confirm the news because it still has to share the regulations outlining how the rule will work, BCCI decision makers who are in discussions with all participating franchises have indicated that only Indian players could come in as the 12th player or as an active substitute during a match.

However, the decision to limit the Impact players concept to Indian players only stems from the prospect of having more international players in the playing 11 than allowed.

The substitution of a foreign player for an Indian player would surpass the permissible number of overseas players among the playing 11. According to IPL rules, only four foreign players are permitted to appear in the IPL playing 11; in order to avoid breaking this restriction, BCCI may consider introducing this rule just for Indian players.

The Impact Player idea was first adopted in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and the BCCI is pleased with the results. The BCCI was inspired by football and a few other sports in which substitutes play an active role.

Football, rugby, basketball, and baseball are all team sports that allow for tactical substitutions. "The substitute is permitted to act or participate in the same manner as any other regular player," the BCCI mentioned earlier this year while adopting the rule in the SMAT.

Cricket Australia (CA) introduced the impact player rule in the Big Bash League (BBL). In the BBL, this rule is known as the 'X-factor.'

