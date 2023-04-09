IPL 2023: Huge blow for Chennai Super Kings as star pacer set to miss few IPL games due to injury

Image Source: Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings have received mixed news ahead of their next match. Moeen Ali is set to return after missing their recent win over the Mumbai Indians, but Deepak Chahar is facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to another injury. Additionally, Ben Stokes is expected to be out for a week.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Chahar suffered a hamstring issue during the team's 7-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Unfortunately, this injury is likely to keep him out of several upcoming matches. Chahar has already missed the entire IPL 2022 campaign due to injuries, and it seems that he will have to sit out a few more games this season.

Chahar's injury occurred after he had bowled just five balls. He limped off the field and did not return to the match. The Chennai Super Kings will also be without the services of Ben Stokes, who has sustained an ankle injury. As per the same report, Stokes could miss nearly a week's action.

There is concern that Stokes may miss the upcoming match against the league leaders, Rajasthan Royals, on April 12 due to a knee injury. However, there is hope that he may return for the subsequent fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17, depending on his recovery progress. This latest setback for the England all-rounder is a worry for the Yellow Army, as he has not been bowling for CSK.

Despite missing key players such as Chahar, Stokes, and Moeen Ali, the Super Kings managed to defeat the record IPL champs with ease. Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were in top form with the ball and bat respectively, leading their team to a much-needed second win of the campaign. A victory in the next match would propel CSK to the top of the table, making it crucial for the team to have all the help they can get.

