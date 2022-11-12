Search icon
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans trying to offload these two players?

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the IPL trophy in their maiden season after being founded in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

IPL 2023 latest updates: The Indian Premier League transfer window has been relatively calm till now in 2022 but reports of possible workings are starting to emerge with the T20 World Cup in Australia coming to a close. As per latest reports, IPL champions Gujarat Titans are looking to offload two players ahead of submitting the retention list for IPL 2023. 

A senior journo’s tweet regarding an IPL team looking to let go of two particular players has set the rumour mills rolling. It is being said that a top IPL team is looking to offload a medium pacer and a “lesser known overseas batsman who came in as a last-minute replacement for an England player last year but didn’t play a single game.”

 

 

The speculators think it is Gujarat Titans, the champions of IPL 2022 led by India’s T20 World Cup 2022 star Hardik Pandya.

Who are the two players GT are trying to offload?

Afghanistan’s wicket keeper and opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz was brought in as replacement for England’s Jason Roy in March 2022. Odds are high that Gurbaz could be the player if Gujarat Titans are indeed trying to offload as per the claim. 

Speculation claims that the medium pacer that GT might be trying to offload is West Indian pacer Dominic Drakes, who was acquired by the franchise in the auction in February 2022. Drakes also did not play a part in Titan’s championship winning season. 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the last date for IPL teams to submit their retention lists is November 15. The IPL 2023 auction, a smaller one than the IPL 2022 mega-auction, will be held in over a month’s time on December 23 in Kochi. 

