IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya gives major update on Yash Dayal's absence from Gujarat Titans after Rinku Singh's carnage

Yash Dayal, the bowler for Gujarat Giants, has been out of action since his unfortunate performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 13 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the final over of the match, Dayal was tasked with defending the total as KKR needed 28 runs off the last five balls. However, the left-arm pacer succumbed under pressure and ended up leaking 30 runs in just five deliveries, allowing Rinku Singh to hit five sixes and steal the show.

Dayal's absence from the GT playing XI was noted in the very next match against Punjab Kings, where he was replaced by senior India pacer Mohit Sharma. Despite this, fans have been wondering if Dayal will get another opportunity to play this season.

During a recent interview with Star Sports, GT skipper Hardik Pandya was asked about Dayal's chances of playing again this season. While Pandya was unsure about Dayal's future, he did reveal that the bowler has been unwell for quite some time and has lost around 7-8 kilograms of body weight.

“I can’t confirm that (on his chances of playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” Pandya said.

Dayal had a harrowing experience while bowling those six deliveries, leaving him visibly shaken. The aftermath of the incident was equally distressing, as witnessed at his home in Allahabad.

In a conversation with news agency PTI, Yash's father, Chandrapal Dayal, described the incident as a "nightmare." He further revealed that the cricketer's mother, Radha Dayal, was inconsolable and had stopped eating.

It remains to be seen if Dayal will make a comeback this season, but fans are hopeful that he will recover soon and return to the field stronger than ever.

