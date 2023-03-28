Search icon
IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans players' list: Check complete squad, match list and more

IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31.

IPL 2023 will kickstart with the first match between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31. The Gujarat franchise will be headed by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The two teams will face each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Last year in Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Giants faced each other in 2 matches. In both matches, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings. This year too, Gujarat will hope for a victory in the inaugural match. The 16th edition of the IPL consists of 10 teams. Before their first match, let's have a look at the full squad and match list of Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 match list

March 31 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)
April 4 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans – Delhi (7:30 PM IST)
April 9 – Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)
April 13 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – Mohali (7:30 PM IST)
April 16 – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)
April 22 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)
April 25 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)
April 29 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans – Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)
May 2 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)
May 5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans – Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)
May 7 – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants – Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)
May 12 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)
May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)
May 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans – Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

