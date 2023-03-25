Search icon
From Shibani Dandekar to Karishma Kotak: Most glamorous and beautiful female anchors in IPL history

Some of the popular female anchors of the IPL are Mayanti Langer, Archana Vijaya, Mandira Bedi. Karishma Kotak, and Shibani Dandekar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) is without doubt one of the most popular sporting leagues in the world. The IPL grabs the attentions of millions of people across the world not only because of its fast bowlers and power-hitters, but also for its glamorous and pretty female anchors. Some of the popular anchors of the IPL are Mayanti Langer, Archana Vijaya, Mandira Bedi. Karishma Kotak, and Shibani Dandekar.

1. Archana Vijaya

Archana Vijaya made her IPL debut as an anchor in 2011. She is best known for anchoring IPL Extraaa Innings and traveling with IPL teams across the country.

2. Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi is one of the most popular female TV anchors in India. She hosted only one season of the IPL in 2009, but cricket fans still remember her for her good grasp over the game.

3. Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar is known for her glamourous looks and broad knowledge of the game of cricket. She appeared as anchor in five seasons of the IPL from 2011 to 2015.

4. Mayanti Langer

The glamorous anchor is married to Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny. Mayanti Langer is one of the most popular faces in Indian sports broadcasting. Mayanti is currently associated with Star Sports and is likely to host the upcoming IPL 2023.

5. Rochelle  Rao

Rochelle Rao is a model and has featured in the Kingfisher Calendar too. In 2012, Rochelle was crowned Miss India International. She was associated with the Indian Premier League in 2015-16.

6. Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak was the anchor of the sixth edition of the Indian Premier League, which was held in 2013. Karishma Kotak is also a supermodel.

