Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023: Franchises seek clarity on Cameron Green's participation after Andrew McDonald's comments

A total of 991 players have registered for IPL 2023 Auction. The list will be cut down to 200 as the auction will take place on December 23.

Reported By:dna web teaam| Edited By: dna web teaam |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

IPL 2023: Franchises seek clarity on Cameron Green's participation after Andrew McDonald's comments
Cameron Green

Indian Premier League franchises have written to BCCI seeking clarity on Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder is set to be the hot cake of the December 23 IPL 2023 Auction after a sensational show in India in the three-match T20 series.

READ: From SG to New Balance, Check out the top 5 cricket bats in India along with where to buy and EMI Options 

However, Australia coach Andrew McDonald’s statement on Green’s availability has put them in a fix. As Australia are favourite to make it to the WTC Final, the Kangaroos may not allow NOC to the all-rounder.

"His overall load in the next 12 months of cricket, is it a concern? Yeah, I think it's a concern for every player. We've spoken about it several times. It's hypothetical to see how he's feeling come the end of March. He's got a lot of cricket before the IPL and I'm sure his decision won't be made right now, it will be made later on down the track leading into the IPL,” McDonald was quoted as saying.

Earlier in November, Green announced his participation in the mini-auction of the lucrative T20 tournament at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Franchises have been keeping tabs on the player, who is expected to draw big bucks in the auction.

READ: 'So proud of the man...', Ritika Sajdeh pens heartfelt note for Rohit Sharma after his valiant effort in the 2nd ODI

“It’s good to have some clarity over a player’s availability. A lot of work hours, planning go into making a player priority in the auction. And then, you outbid others to get the player. But if at the end of the day, he is not turning up, it’s a waste of resources. Hopefully, we will know in next two weeks,” one of the franchise officials told a media house.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.