IPL 2023: Franchises seek clarity on Cameron Green's participation after Andrew McDonald's comments

Cameron Green

Indian Premier League franchises have written to BCCI seeking clarity on Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder is set to be the hot cake of the December 23 IPL 2023 Auction after a sensational show in India in the three-match T20 series.

However, Australia coach Andrew McDonald’s statement on Green’s availability has put them in a fix. As Australia are favourite to make it to the WTC Final, the Kangaroos may not allow NOC to the all-rounder.

"His overall load in the next 12 months of cricket, is it a concern? Yeah, I think it's a concern for every player. We've spoken about it several times. It's hypothetical to see how he's feeling come the end of March. He's got a lot of cricket before the IPL and I'm sure his decision won't be made right now, it will be made later on down the track leading into the IPL,” McDonald was quoted as saying.

Earlier in November, Green announced his participation in the mini-auction of the lucrative T20 tournament at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Franchises have been keeping tabs on the player, who is expected to draw big bucks in the auction.

“It’s good to have some clarity over a player’s availability. A lot of work hours, planning go into making a player priority in the auction. And then, you outbid others to get the player. But if at the end of the day, he is not turning up, it’s a waste of resources. Hopefully, we will know in next two weeks,” one of the franchise officials told a media house.