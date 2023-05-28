Search icon
IPL 2023 final: Shubman Gill to win Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami takes Purple Cap lead; check list of past winners

The IPL 2023 final match is taking place tonight, and the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners are clear as the day before the season has ended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami (File photo)

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming to an end with the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match, set to take place tonight, May 28. However, the names of those who are set to win the Orange Cap and Purple Cap have come forward before the final match.

While MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has a fantastic team of players, it is expected that both Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners will be from their rival team Gujarat Titans, which is currently being captained by Hardik Pandya.

When it comes to the Orange Cap, Gujarat Titans player, and rising star Shubman Gill has taken a massive lead, scoring two total centuries and four half-centuries this IPL season. In total, Gill has scored 851 runs in IPL 2023, taking a clear lead for the Orange Cap.

Meanwhile, there can be a three-way tie for the Purple Cap in the IPL 2023 season between three Gujarat Titans bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma. Shami has taken 28 wickets, Khan has taken 25 wickets and Sharma has taken 24 wickets this season.

For the unversed, the Orange Cap is awarded to the batter who makes the most runs in the IPL season, while the Purple Cap is for the player who takes the most wickets. Both these awards have a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for the winner.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap winners through the years

  • 2008- Shaun Marsh 
  • 2009- Matthew Hayden
  • 2010- Sachin Tendulkar
  • 2011- Chris Gayle
  • 2012- Chris Gayle
  • 2013- Michael Hussey
  • 2014- Robin Uthappa
  • 2015- David Warner
  • 2016- Virat Kohli
  • 2017- David Warner
  • 2018- Kane Williamson
  • 2019- David Warner
  • 2020- KL Rahul
  • 2021- Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • 2022- Jos Buttler
  • 2023- Shubman Gill

IPL 2023: Purple Cap winners through the years

  • 2008- Sohail Tanvir
  • 2009- RP Singh
  • 2010- Pragyan Ojha
  • 2011- Lasith Malinga
  • 2012- Morne Morkel
  • 2013- Dwayne Bravo
  • 2014- Mohit Sharma
  • 2015- Dwayne Bravo
  • 2016- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • 2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • 2018- Andrew Tye
  • 2019- Imran Tahir
  • 2020- Kagiso Rabada
  • 2021- Harshal Patel
  • 2022- Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 2023- Mohammed Shami/ Rashid Khan/ Mohit Sharma

