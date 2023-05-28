IPL 2023 final: Shubman Gill to win Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami takes Purple Cap lead; check list of past winners

Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami (File photo)

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming to an end with the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match, set to take place tonight, May 28. However, the names of those who are set to win the Orange Cap and Purple Cap have come forward before the final match.

While MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has a fantastic team of players, it is expected that both Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners will be from their rival team Gujarat Titans, which is currently being captained by Hardik Pandya.

When it comes to the Orange Cap, Gujarat Titans player, and rising star Shubman Gill has taken a massive lead, scoring two total centuries and four half-centuries this IPL season. In total, Gill has scored 851 runs in IPL 2023, taking a clear lead for the Orange Cap.

Meanwhile, there can be a three-way tie for the Purple Cap in the IPL 2023 season between three Gujarat Titans bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma. Shami has taken 28 wickets, Khan has taken 25 wickets and Sharma has taken 24 wickets this season.

For the unversed, the Orange Cap is awarded to the batter who makes the most runs in the IPL season, while the Purple Cap is for the player who takes the most wickets. Both these awards have a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for the winner.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap winners through the years

2008- Shaun Marsh

2009- Matthew Hayden

2010- Sachin Tendulkar

2011- Chris Gayle

2012- Chris Gayle

2013- Michael Hussey

2014- Robin Uthappa

2015- David Warner

2016- Virat Kohli

2017- David Warner

2018- Kane Williamson

2019- David Warner

2020- KL Rahul

2021- Ruturaj Gaikwad

2022- Jos Buttler

2023- Shubman Gill

IPL 2023: Purple Cap winners through the years

2008- Sohail Tanvir

2009- RP Singh

2010- Pragyan Ojha

2011- Lasith Malinga

2012- Morne Morkel

2013- Dwayne Bravo

2014- Mohit Sharma

2015- Dwayne Bravo

2016- Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2018- Andrew Tye

2019- Imran Tahir

2020- Kagiso Rabada

2021- Harshal Patel

2022- Yuzvendra Chahal

2023- Mohammed Shami/ Rashid Khan/ Mohit Sharma

