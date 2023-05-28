IPL 2023 final: MS Dhoni set to play his 250th IPL match in CSK vs GT clash, first player to achieve this record (Twitter/CSK)

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) under the leadership of skipper MS Dhoni in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, May 28. Today, captain cool Dhoni will play his 250th IPL match.

This will also be his 11th final as a player since 2008 and his 10th as a skipper besides a solitary appearance for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final against Mumbai Indians. No other player has played 250 IPL matches and Dhoni is the first player to do so.

Under his captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles while finishing runner-up on five occasions in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019. The 41-year-old is the third-leading run-scorer for CSK in IPL finals behind Suresh Raina and Shane Watson, scoring 180 runs in six appearances.

In 249 IPL matches so far, Dhoni has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.96 in 217 innings. His best score is 84* and he has scored 24 half-centuries. He is the seventh-highest run scorer in the league's history.

For CSK, the right-handed batsmen have played 219 matches. In 190 innings he has 4508 runs with 22 half-centuries. His highest score was 84. The strike rate is 137.52 Dhoni's batting average is 40.25.

For Rising Pune Supergiant, the wicket-keeper batsmen have played 30 matches from 2016-17. He has scored 574 runs in 27 innings. Dhoni had scored two half-centuries for RSP. His highest score was 64. The strike rate was 124.78. His batting average was 31.89.

(With inputs from ANI)