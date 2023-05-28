IPL 2023 final: How much prize money will CSK, GT get? Know Orange Cap, Purple Cap cash prize

IPL 2023 final CSK vs GT match tonight (File photo)

The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League is coming to an end tonight, as the IPL 2023 final match between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans is set to take place in the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28 evening.

The CSK vs GT IPL final is set to be packed with punches and is also likely to be MS Dhoni’s last IPL match. However, this could also be the night where CSK wins its fifth IPL title, making it the team to win the most IPL titles in the history of the franchise.

One team out of CSK and GT will be lifting the gold IPL trophy and will be winning the whopping IPL prize money. It must be noted that IPL gives prize money to the top four teams of the tournament, as well as individual players on the basis of their performance.

IPL 2023 prize money for winner, top 4 teams

The prize money given to the winning team in the first two IPL tournaments was Rs 4.8 crore, however, the current prize money is a major step up from this amount. The winning team in the CSK vs GT match tonight will win a prize money of Rs 20 crore.

Further, the team landing on the second spot in the IPL 2023, be it Chennai or Gujarat, will end up winning Rs 13 crore. The BCCI has also decided to award Rs 7 crore to the team in the third spot (Mumbai Indians) and Rs 6.5 crore to the team in the 4th spot (Lucknow Super Giants).

IPL 2023 prize money for Orange Cap, Purple Cap

When it comes to the individual prize money for players, the winner of the Orange Cap in the IPL 2023 season – the batter who makes the most runs – is set to receive Rs 15 lakh cash prize. The bowler who wins the Purple Cap will also receive Rs 15 lakh cash prize.

Some other titles in IPL 2023 are Emerging Player, Most Valuable Player, Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, and Game Changer of the Season, all of whom will receive Rs 20 lakh to Rs 12 lakh as prize money.

