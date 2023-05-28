IPL 2023 final, GT vs CSK: Rs 15 lakh in pocket, now target is Rs 12 lakh, will this star batter succeed?

Image Source: Twitter

On Friday, May 26th, Shubman Gill, the star opener for Gujarat Titans, delivered an outstanding performance against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI). Gill's ten sixes during the match propelled him to the list of batters with the most sixes this season. He continued his run-fest against MI, scoring an impressive 129 off 60 balls with 10 maximums and 7 boundaries.

Gill's performance was exceptional, as the other batters on his team failed to make even 100 runs combined among themselves and hit only 13 boundaries compared to his 17. Gill also broke into the top ten six hitters this season and set a new record for the most sixes in an inning in IPL Playoffs.

Before his incredible performance during Qualifier 2, Gill was not even on the top 10 list with just 23 sixes to his name in 15 innings. However, with his ten sixes against Mumbai Indians, he moved into the third position in the list of most sixes this season. Gill leapfrogged players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, and Glenn Maxwell, and now stands on par with Shivam Dube, with 33 sixes to his name. He is just three behind RCB captain Faf du Plessis.

The Orange Cap, which is bestowed upon the player with the highest number of runs scored, comes with a generous cash prize of INR 15 lakh each. Gill has scored 851 runs in IPL 2023, taking a clear lead for the Orange Cap.

Furthermore, the player who manages to hit the maximum number of sixes will be rewarded with a prize amount of Rs.12 Lakh.

As we head into the IPL 2023 Final, Gill, Dube, and Gaikwad all have a chance to become the leader on the list. It will be exciting to see who comes out on top and takes home the title of the most sixes this season.

