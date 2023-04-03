Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Faf du Plessis leads RCB players' dressing room celebrations after demolishing MI

IPL 2023: The two top RCB players, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, helped the team reach the triple-figure mark in just 10.3 overs.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Watch: Faf du Plessis leads RCB players' dressing room celebrations after demolishing MI
Watch: Faf du Plessis leads RCB players' dressing room celebrations after demolishing MI (Photo: Twitter/RCB)

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a phenomenal start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RCB squad led by skipper Faf du Plessis defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 8 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis took the team for a comfortable win with their fierce performance.

After the first victory in the IPL 2023, Du Plessis was seen leading the celebration inside the dressing room. In a video tweeted by RCB, Du Plessis can also be seen introducing the fans with a new team anthem. Sharing the video, RCB wrote, "Captain Faf leads from the front off the field as well, as the team prepares to bring finesse into the team song. Here’s more from last night’s win against MI."

In the RCB vs MI match, Kohli scored 82 off 49 balls unbeaten. He finished the match with an elegant six over the long-on fence. His innings featured six 4s and five 6s. Kohli went on to hit the winning run as Royal Challengers Bangalore chases down a 172-run target in just 16.2 overs. While Du Plessis was caught by Tim David for 73(49).

The two top RCB players helped the team reach the triple-figure mark in just 10.3 overs. Kohli reached his 50-mark in 38 balls. His partnership with Du Plessis looked unbreakable. But Mumbai got a breakthrough when left-arm medium-pacer Arshad Khan dismissed du Plessis for 73 from 53 balls as RCB lost their first wicket for 148.

READ | Meet Virat Kohli's tattoo artists Sunny Bhanushali, Devendra Palav: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan in list of clients

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics, Tejas Express: From LCD TV to Bio-vacuum toilets, here are all interesting features of train
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Meet Imran Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, who worked with him in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023: Over 1000 vacancies with salary upto Rs 41000, important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.