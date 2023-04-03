Watch: Faf du Plessis leads RCB players' dressing room celebrations after demolishing MI (Photo: Twitter/RCB)

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a phenomenal start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RCB squad led by skipper Faf du Plessis defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 8 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis took the team for a comfortable win with their fierce performance.

After the first victory in the IPL 2023, Du Plessis was seen leading the celebration inside the dressing room. In a video tweeted by RCB, Du Plessis can also be seen introducing the fans with a new team anthem. Sharing the video, RCB wrote, "Captain Faf leads from the front off the field as well, as the team prepares to bring finesse into the team song. Here’s more from last night’s win against MI."

In the RCB vs MI match, Kohli scored 82 off 49 balls unbeaten. He finished the match with an elegant six over the long-on fence. His innings featured six 4s and five 6s. Kohli went on to hit the winning run as Royal Challengers Bangalore chases down a 172-run target in just 16.2 overs. While Du Plessis was caught by Tim David for 73(49).

The two top RCB players helped the team reach the triple-figure mark in just 10.3 overs. Kohli reached his 50-mark in 38 balls. His partnership with Du Plessis looked unbreakable. But Mumbai got a breakthrough when left-arm medium-pacer Arshad Khan dismissed du Plessis for 73 from 53 balls as RCB lost their first wicket for 148.

