IPL 2023: Faf du plessis, Glen Maxwell's 127-run stand helps RCB beat Rajasthan Royals

Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in a nail biting encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and registered their 2nd consecutive victory of the IPL 2023. Batting first RCB had an undesirable start as they lost their star batter, Virat Kolhi on the very first ball of the innings. Trent Boult dismissed Kohli on a golden duck with an inswinger. Shahbaz Ahmad who came after Kohli couldn’t spend much time on the crease either as Boult struck again in the first ball of his second over and RCB were 12 for two. It was Faf du plessis’ 62 (39) and Glenn Maxwell 77 (44) that helped Virat Kohli’s side to reach a respectable situation. Both batter added 127 runs for the third wicket before Yashasvi Jaiswal's perfect throw from the covers dismissed du Plessis. Glenn couldn’t stick for longer either as he gave his wicket to Ashwin. Like earlier this season the middle order collapse continued for the Bangalore side as RCB managed to put 189 runs on board.

Chasing 190, Rajasthan walked on RCB’s foot step as Siraj cleared up their opener Jos Buttler without scoring a run. But then two left handers Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave tough times to RCB bowlers as they managed to put up a 98 run stand for the second wicket. RCB bowled well in the middle overs as both batters started looking for boundaries in order to take up the strike rate but Both Padikkal and Jaiswal lost their wicket at the long on in search of a six. Skipper Sanju Samson tried to take control of the game but failed to do so and lost his wicket when Rajasthan were 65 runs away from win. RR batters kept falling at regular intervals and with 20 runs to score in the last over Ravichandran Ashwin hit a couple of boundaries but couldn’t beat Harshal Patel’s speed variation and lost the match by 7 runs.

After winning two back-to-back games Royal Challengers Bangalore are now on the fifth place in the points table and Rajasthan Royals, who lost today (Sunday), stayed at the top but had a dip in their NRR (Net Run Rate)