IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: The dog entered the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and delayed the start of the 6th IPL match between CSK and LSG.

a dog entered the Chepauk Stadium and delayed the start of 6th IPL match between CSK and LSG. (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all set to bat, a dog entered the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Due to this, the start of the 6th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got slightly delayed.

Netizens soon started reacting after the game stopped due to the dog. And the video goes viral on social media in no time. Check out the video here:

Earlier, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK. The hosts are playing an IPL match at Chepauk, their designated home venue, after 1427 days.

After winning the toss, Rahul said Jaydev Unadkat goes out and Yash Thakur comes into the playing eleven, making it the lone change from their 50-run win over Delhi Capitals at home.

Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni got a rip-roaring reception from the crowd at Chepauk when he stepped out for the toss and said his team is unchanged from their five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener at Ahmedabad.

LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

CSK playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

