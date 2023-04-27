IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals issues code of conduct after player misbehaves with woman at a party

Image Source: Twitter

The Delhi Capitals are currently facing a challenging phase, both on and off the field. With only two wins in seven games, they are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. To add to their woes, they have been embroiled in a series of controversies, even away from the field.

Recently, the kits of their top cricketers went missing, only to be recovered a few days later. Now, it has come to light that a DC cricketer reportedly misbehaved with a woman at a party, prompting the franchise to implement strict guidelines for all its squad members.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, DC issued a Code of Conduct for its players after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The incident of the player misbehaving with a woman occurred a few days before that at a franchise party.

However, the Code of Conduct does not provide any details of the incident or mention anything about it. One of the significant points of the guidelines is that players are not allowed to bring guests to their hotel rooms after 10 pm. They can entertain guests at the hotel common area or cafeteria.

The advisory also states that any breach of the guidelines could result in a fine or even termination of the contract. The move is aimed at safeguarding the franchise's image and reputation.

According to the report, family members may accompany players or support staff on their travels. However, if they wish to stay in the hotel room, they must obtain prior permission from the franchise.

Delhi Capitals recently made a stunning comeback after losing five consecutive matches. They secured back-to-back victories, including a remarkable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite posting a modest total of 144/9 in their 20 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 137/6.

In the final over, Delhi Capitals had to defend a mere 13 runs. Thanks to the impressive performance of speedster Mukesh Kumar, they managed to secure the win by conceding just five runs. Kumar expressed his delight at being able to fulfill his dream of winning a match for Delhi Capitals in the last over. He remained focused on his target and held his nerve, as quoted by Delhi Capitals. It was a remarkable performance that helped Delhi Capitals secure a much-needed victory.

