IPL 2023, DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals hang Rishabh Pant's jersey in dugout, pic goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, DC vs LSG: This year, Delhi Capitals are playing the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) without their star player and skipper Rishabh Pant. The 25-year-old player couldn't play in IPL 2023 as he is still recovering from his injuries. Pant met a horrific accident in December 2022 while he was driving his home in Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

As he couldn’t recover in time, he was ruled out from the entire IPL season. However, his team, Delhi Capitals, didn’t leave any stone unturned to pay their respect to the missing player. In their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium on Saturday, Pant’s jersey was seen hanging in DC’s dugout.

The DC’s gesture certainly took the internet by storm and fans flooded Twitter with good wishes for the recovering player. Check out how Twitteratis are reacting to the DC's gesture:

Jersey of Rishabh Pant in Delhi dugout. pic.twitter.com/zuFTZ7CcRc — Tarun Singh Verma (@TarunSinghVerm1) April 1, 2023

Jersey of Rishabh Pant in Delhi dugout.



A great gesture. pic.twitter.com/mU2GJlm3SO — Rajiv Agarwal (@RajivAg22) April 1, 2023

What a picture - Rishabh Pant's jersey in Delhi Capitals' dugout.



Great gesture by Delhi Capitals. pic.twitter.com/Ik5QmcV6Bk — Cricket (@ImTanujSingh) April 1, 2023

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. In the absence of Pant, Delhi Capitals are being captained by Australian opener David Warner.

