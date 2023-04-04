IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant to 'join' Delhi Capitals in their home match against Gujarat Titans (file photo)

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to play their first match at home against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). During the IPL match, DC regular skipper Rishabh Pant will watch his team in action. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday from 7.30 pm.

Pant is currently recovering from the injuries that he sustained in a car accident last year in December. Due to this, he was ruled out of the IPL 2023. He is still undergoing rehab. The Delhi-based franchise named David Warner as their captain for the 16th season of the IPL.

During their IPL 2023 opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi had kept Pant’s jersey (17) on top of their dugout as a tribute to their injured regular captain. Meanwhile, DC players have wished Pant a quick recovery through a video ahead of their match on Tuesday.

Get Well Soon, Rishabh



Wishes pour in for @RishabhPant17 as @DelhiCapitals gear up for their first home game of the CvGT pic.twitter.com/w8Sp0B4ZTF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

READ | IPL 2023: Good news! Delhi Metro extends last train timings to facilitate cricket fans, check details

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda confirmed that Pant will attend Delhi Capitals' match against Gujarat Titans. "There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such an injury," Manchanda told ANI on Monday.

The 25-year-old Pant was last seen in action during India’s second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium which ended on December 25.