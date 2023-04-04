Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant to 'join' Delhi Capitals in their home match against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from the injuries that he sustained in a car accident last year in December.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant to 'join' Delhi Capitals in their home match against Gujarat Titans
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant to 'join' Delhi Capitals in their home match against Gujarat Titans (file photo)

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to play their first match at home against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). During the IPL match, DC regular skipper Rishabh Pant will watch his team in action. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday from 7.30 pm.

Pant is currently recovering from the injuries that he sustained in a car accident last year in December. Due to this, he was ruled out of the IPL 2023. He is still undergoing rehab. The Delhi-based franchise named David Warner as their captain for the 16th season of the IPL.

During their IPL 2023 opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi had kept Pant’s jersey (17) on top of their dugout as a tribute to their injured regular captain. Meanwhile, DC players have wished Pant a quick recovery through a video ahead of their match on Tuesday.

READ | IPL 2023: Good news! Delhi Metro extends last train timings to facilitate cricket fans, check details

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda confirmed that Pant will attend Delhi Capitals' match against Gujarat Titans. "There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such an injury," Manchanda told ANI on Monday.

The 25-year-old Pant was last seen in action during India’s second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium which ended on December 25.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.