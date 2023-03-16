IPL 2023: David Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence

Source: Twitter

Indian Premier League 2023 is just around the corner and fans are already creating a buzz about it on social media. Delhi Capitals has recently announced their captain for this season as captain Rishabh Pant is recovering from a horrific car accident that happened in December last year (2022).

DC named David Warner as their new captain for the season. The left-handed batter has an IPL trophy as a captain under his belt when he was leading Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2016. Delhi Capitals has yet not claimed any IPL trophy and would be hoping to win the tournament under the leadership of an experienced Captain.

Axar Patel, after his outstanding performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, is named as the Vice-captain of the Delhi franchise in IPL.

Former skipper Rishabh Pant is ruled out from the entire season. As per the statement by his teammate Shikhar Dhawan, the star wicketkeeper-batsman will take around seven to eight months to recover fully. According to this statement, it seems dicey that the 25-year-old will be able to play even in the ODI World Cup scheduled to happen in October 2023 in India.

Skipper David Warner was recently seen spending time with the Delhi Capital women’s team along with Mitchell Marsh. The DC official account posted a picture with the entire women teammate alongside Warner and Marsh with the caption “The one where members of #capitalsuniverse family caught up. Pleasure to meet you, Davey & Mitch”.

Jab Warner and Marsh Met our DC Wonder Women



A special catch-up in Mumbai as our two IPL stars — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 15, 2023

IPL 2023 will commence from March 31. With 10 teams in the competition, the final match will be played on May 28, 2023