IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami won highest cash prize, know how much it is

Shubman Gill, the rising star of Gujarat Titans, ended up winning the Orange Cap while Mohammed Shami won the Purple Cap in IPL 2023, after the CSK vs GT final.

After the thrilling IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni’s team lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time, but Hardik Pandya’s GT ended up bagging the most number of awards and titles this IPL season.

Despite CSK’s dramatic win with 5 wickets against Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya’s team bagged the most awards and titles at the end of the IPL 2023 finals. Gujarat Titans star player Shubman Gill bagged the Orange Cap in IPL 2023, scoring the most runs as a batter this season.

Further, the Purple Cap tie was stuck between Gujarat Titans players Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Mohit Sharma. However, Shami took the cap and the Rs 15 lakh cash prize with a 28-wicket haul in IPL 2023, despite Sharma’s 3-wicket haul in the IPL 2023 finals.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the most promising contenders for the Most Valuable Player award, Shubman Gill’s stellar performance in Gujarat Titans this year bagged him the MVP award. GT batter Shubman Gill won the most money this IPL, while bowler Mohammed Shami was a close second.

IPL 2023: List of award winners and cash prize

Champions- Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20 crore)

Orange Cap – Shubman Gill (Rs 15 lakh)

Purple Cap – Mohammed Shami (Rs 15 lakh)

MVP award – Shubman Gill (Rs 12 lakh)

Emerging player – Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 20 lakh)

Fair play award – Gujarat Titans

Super Striker – Glenn Maxwell (Rs 15 lakh)

Most fours – Shubman Gill

Catch of the season – Rashid Khan

Pitch and Ground – Eden Gardens, Wankhede

According to the calculation, Shubman Gil won the most cash prize in IPL 2023, with Rs 28 lakh as an individual cash prize. Further, his team Gujarat Titans won Rs 13 crore as the runner-up, leading to him winning the most money in the sixteenth season of the IPL.

Mohammed Shami was a close second to Gill, winning a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh individually and also a section of the Rs 13 crore cash prize for Gujarat Titans.

