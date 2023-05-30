IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami won highest cash prize, know how much it is

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail in talks to raise Rs 20700 crore by end of September

UPSC ESE 2023: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check list of selected candidates

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans showcase Jawan's advance booking promo at Times Square, video goes viral

Gautam Gambhir backs this young star over KL Rahul in World Cup 2023 squad; says ‘Had Kohli, Rohit made runs…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail in talks to raise Rs 20700 crore by end of September

UPSC ESE 2023: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check list of selected candidates

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

AI imagines Telugu superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 times Taylor Swift inspired us with motivational quotes

Most expensive buildings in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans showcase Jawan's advance booking promo at Times Square, video goes viral

Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma film breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

SRK's Pathaan 'cures' Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima's mental exhaustion: 'It opened my blood vessels'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami won highest cash prize, know how much it is

Shubman Gill, the rising star of Gujarat Titans, ended up winning the Orange Cap while Mohammed Shami won the Purple Cap in IPL 2023, after the CSK vs GT final.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the thrilling IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni’s team lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time, but Hardik Pandya’s GT ended up bagging the most number of awards and titles this IPL season.

Despite CSK’s dramatic win with 5 wickets against Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya’s team bagged the most awards and titles at the end of the IPL 2023 finals. Gujarat Titans star player Shubman Gill bagged the Orange Cap in IPL 2023, scoring the most runs as a batter this season.

Further, the Purple Cap tie was stuck between Gujarat Titans players Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Mohit Sharma. However, Shami took the cap and the Rs 15 lakh cash prize with a 28-wicket haul in IPL 2023, despite Sharma’s 3-wicket haul in the IPL 2023 finals.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the most promising contenders for the Most Valuable Player award, Shubman Gill’s stellar performance in Gujarat Titans this year bagged him the MVP award. GT batter Shubman Gill won the most money this IPL, while bowler Mohammed Shami was a close second.

IPL 2023: List of award winners and cash prize

  • Champions- Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20 crore)
  • Orange Cap – Shubman Gill (Rs 15 lakh)
  • Purple Cap – Mohammed Shami (Rs 15 lakh)
  • MVP award – Shubman Gill (Rs 12 lakh)
  • Emerging player – Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 20 lakh)
  • Fair play award – Gujarat Titans
  • Super Striker – Glenn Maxwell (Rs 15 lakh)
  • Most fours – Shubman Gill
  • Catch of the season – Rashid Khan
  • Pitch and Ground – Eden Gardens, Wankhede

According to the calculation, Shubman Gil won the most cash prize in IPL 2023, with Rs 28 lakh as an individual cash prize. Further, his team Gujarat Titans won Rs 13 crore as the runner-up, leading to him winning the most money in the sixteenth season of the IPL.

Mohammed Shami was a close second to Gill, winning a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh individually and also a section of the Rs 13 crore cash prize for Gujarat Titans.

READ | IPL 2023 final: 'Sara in stadium and...,' Shubman Gill hilariously trolled after missing out on big score against CSK

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Check hourly Pallekele weather forecast for India-Pakistan match

Meet man who co-founded Rs 599250 crore firm started as ‘one-room office’, now one of richest IIT alumni, net worth is…

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

Zeenat Aman recalls dealing with 'vicious' headlines about her in old magazines, says 'it was public humiliation and...'

How is Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s beauty platform Tira different from Falguni Nayar's Nykaa?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE