IPL 2023: CSK hold special pooja for IPL trophy at Chennai temple, pics go viral | Photo: Twitter

After Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 title against Gujarat Titans in thrilling fashion, the team took the trophy for a special prayer offering at the famous Lord Shri Venkateswara Temple in the city.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side won their 5th IPL title with a stunning win as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got them home on the last ball.

As celebrations entered the next day and the IPL trophy reached Chennai from the Ahmedabad Stadium, it was taken to the famous temple on Tuesday evening.

Members of CSK including Chief Executive Officer K S Viswanathan, Chairman R Srinivasan along with N Srinivasan and members of India Cements Ltd were present at the pooja with the trophy at the holy site. Pics surfaced on social media.

CSK organize a special pooja for the IPL trophy at Tirupathi Temple! pic.twitter.com/XLrzccMTYZ — Jega8 (@imBK08) May 30, 2023

Dhoni-led CSK defeated Hardik Pandya-led GT in the IPL 2023 final on the reserve day as rain played a massive part.