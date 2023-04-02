IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings announce special offer for fans during home matches in Chepauk; details (Photo: Twitter/CSK)

IPL 2023: There is good news for CSK fans in Chennai. The Chennai-based franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has announced a special offer for fans. To enhance fan convenience, CSK has partnered with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). Now, fans with tickets for all CSK’s home matches can travel in Metro Rail for free to MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

The facilities will be available for all home matches of CSK in the city in April and May. Fans have to produce their QR barcode entry tickets to IPL matches to enter the stations and travel to Government Estate Metro, which is closest to the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CMRL will additionally operate a feeder bus service from the Government Estate Metro station to the MA Chidambaram stadium, providing convenience at the doorstep to save time for fans.

Metro Rail services will also be extended by 90 minutes to facilitate fans’ safe return after the matches. The commute to and fro the stadium will be hassle-free as fans no longer need to wait in queues.

1. Fans can travel for free in Chennai Metro on match days

2. The QR/barcoded match ticket will double up as a metro rail ticket

3. Feeder bus service from Government Estate Metro Station to MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk

4. CMRL will extend operation time by 90 minutes.

All roads lead to AnbudenOh and tracks too



Your match ticket is now your metro ticket!WhistlePodrlofficial — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 1, 2023

CSK IPL 2023 match list

Match 1: March 31, 2023 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Ahmedabad

Match 2: April 3, 2023 – Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai

Match 3: April 8, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 4: April 12, 2023 – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai

Match 5: April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

Match 6: April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

Match 7: April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 27, 2023 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Jaipur

Match 9: April 30, 2023 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai

Match 10: May 4, 2023 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow

Match 11: May 6, 2023 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 12: May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

Match 13: May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi