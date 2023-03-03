IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni lands in Chennai, receives grand welcome from fans at airport - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni arrived in the city to a grand welcome, as fans eagerly awaited his arrival at the Chennai airport. The legendary IPL captain was greeted with cheers and applause as he made his way to his car and drove to the team hotel, ready to prepare for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's presence has already injected a sense of excitement and anticipation into the city, as fans look forward to the start of the tournament.

CSK shared a photo of MS Dhoni arriving at the hotel upon his arrival. "Thala Dharisanam, finally!" the franchise captioned the post.

Dhoni has been absent from competitive cricket since May 2022 and will be returning to the field after a lengthy hiatus of 10 months. After a prolonged period of inactivity, the legendary cricketer is set to make his much-anticipated comeback, eager to demonstrate his prowess.

MS Dhoni has been confirmed to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for at least one more season. The four-time IPL-winning captain had previously handed the team's reins to Ravindra Jadeja before the start of IPL 2022, but the Yellow Army's struggles under the star all-rounder prompted Dhoni's return to the top job.

Under Jadeja's captaincy, CSK managed only two wins from eight matches, leaving them with slim chances of making it to the next round. However, with Dhoni back at the helm, they managed to win two out of their next six matches, securing them the ninth spot in the points table.

As Dhoni's retirement looms, Ben Stokes appears to be a strong contender to take over the captaincy. Stokes currently leads England in Test cricket and could easily don the captain's hat in the T20 league as well.

CSK will kick off their campaign against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, in the inaugural match of the season. The highly anticipated fixture will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31.

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd test: Ajit Agarkar’s shocking response on Rohit Sharma’s tactic for Ashwin on Day 2