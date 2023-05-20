IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs, reach IPL playoffs for 12th time

Image Source: Twitter @ChennaiIPL

The Chennai Super Kings delivered a commanding performance, showcasing their all-round abilities to secure a resounding 77-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. This triumph also secured their place in the IPL 2023 play-offs.

Despite the valiant efforts of DC skipper David Warner, who scored a commendable 86 runs off 58 balls, his teammates failed to provide adequate support, resulting in a final score of 146/9 in 20 overs.

Axar Patel's 15 runs off 8 balls was the second-highest score, with none of the other batters managing to breach the 20-run mark. The Chennai Super Kings' bowlers were in fine form, with Deepak Chahar taking three wickets, while Sri Lankan duo Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande also picked up one wicket each.

In the first innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway set the tone for the Chennai Super Kings, adding a staggering 141 runs for the opening wicket. Their partnership laid the foundation for a mammoth total of 223/3 in 20 overs.

Gaikwad was dismissed for a well-played 79 runs off 50 balls, while Conway scored an impressive 87 runs off 52 balls.

