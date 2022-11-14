IPL 2023: Check out list of players players ahead of IPL mini auction

IPL

With just 2 days to go for the final submission of the IPL player retention and trade windows, let's take a look at the latest IPL updates related to trading, team news, and list of retained players.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are likely to release their former skipper Mayank Agarwal ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction. They recently appointed the senior Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of Punjab Kings, which also implies that the 2014 finalists are in no mood of retaining their former captain Mayank Agarwal, who was retained by Punjab Kings for a whopping amount of INR 12 Crore ahead of IPL 2022 mega-auction.

Apart from the Karnataka batter, Punjab Kings are also likely to release the Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan, who despite being given a longer rope failed to live up to the expectations.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the first trade ahead of the 2023 season of the league, as Australia's Jason Behrendorff joins five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Behrendorff had been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 edition; the RCB had bought him for INR 75 lakh in the auction preceding the season. Incidentally, Behrendorff has played for the Mumbai Indians in the 2018 edition.

Mumbai Indians

According to a report, Rohit Sharma’s MI have decided to release start all-rounder and former captain Kieron Pollard along with fellow West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen and England pacer Tymal Mills.

Mumbai has retained a total of 10 players and released 5 players. They are Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Verma have been retained.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK, who failed to qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs, have retained former captain Ravindra Jadeja but decided to release international cricketers like Chris Jordan and New Zealand duo of Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile will definitely look to bolster their squad, especially the middle order, which lacked firepower in the previous edition of the tournament.

Hence, the Goenka-owned franchise will be eager to release some players ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction to gather some money and expand their purse.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Aaron Finch was roped in by the KKR as the replacement for Alex Hales. The right-handed batter was given the opening slot to make the most of the field restrictions.

However, Finch failed to capitalize on the opportunities he got. In five outings, Finch added 86 runs to his profile at an ordinary average of 17.20.

KKR is looking for an attacking overseas opener and will consider Alex Hales. Alex Hales was signed by Kolkata in the previous auction, but the England opener pulled out due to bubble fatigue. The Knight Riders were able to sign Aaron Finch, although he did not have a successful season with the team.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals assembled the best possible squad in the mega-auction, held earlier this year in February. They have had all bases covered right from the auction table and it reflected right in their performance in IPL 2022.

However, while there some top-notch picks clearly paid dividends in the cash-rich league, some players have failed to deliver as per expectations. Hence, we might witness Rajasthan Royals releasing some players ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Gujarat Titans

Just a couple of days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Retention Day deadline ends, IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (November 13).